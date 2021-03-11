A man was shot and killed inside the lobby of a Miami apartment building, police say

A man was shot and killed inside the lobby of an apartment building in Miami early Thursday, police said.

Officers went to the building near the intersection of Northeast 26th Street and Biscayne Boulevard after a 911 call about the shooting, Miami police spokesman Officer Michael Vega said.

Investigators said they believe an argument in the lobby led to the shooting, Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz told reporters at the scene. The man who died was in his 20s, Cruz said. Police will not identify him until his family is notified.

Several “persons of interest” are being questioned, Cruz said.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

This article will be updated.