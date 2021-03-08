Delta flight attendant ‘sexually molested’ 11-year-old girl on flight, Miami lawsuit alleges

An 11-year-old girl alleges she was groped and harassed by a Delta Air Lines attendant on a flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles in December 2019, according to a lawsuit filed in Florida. AP

A Delta flight attendant repeatedly harassed, groped and “sexually molested” an 11-year-old girl who was flying alone on a trip that left from Fort Lauderdale, a newly filed federal lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in the Southern District of Florida.

The girl, identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, was bound for Sydney, Australia in December 2019. The first flight left Fort Lauderdale for Atlanta. The incident happened on the second flight, a cross-country leg from Atlanta to Los Angeles.

The claim alleges that the girl was “inappropriately touched, rubbed and/or stroked” by the unidentified attendant “multiple times and in different manners.” The flight attendant also made many inappropriate and sexualized comments, including telling the girl “your body’s beautiful” and “I love you,” the suit alleges.

When the flight landed in Los Angeles, the attendant tried to accompany the girl off the plane, something staffers are required to do with unaccompanied minors. “Come off with me and I’ll show you where to go,” he said, according to the complaint. But another flight attendant, sensing something was amiss, intervened and walked the girl into the terminal.

The girl immediately reported the incident to Los Angeles police at the airport. A police report says the girl was “visibly shaken,” according to the complaint filed by Coral Gables lawyer Ian Pinkert.

No charges have been filed.

Delta did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday.