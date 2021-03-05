Miami Springs man pistol-whipped in iPhone robbery at high noon

A man rides his bicycle along Miami Springs’ Ludlam Drive bike path.(THEO KARANTSALIS/FOR THE MIAMI HERALD) FOR THE MIAMI HERALD

A Miami Springs man was pistol-whipped and robbed last Friday on the city’s bike path, police said.

The victim, 42, was walking along the 100 block of Ludlam Drive at noon when two suspects with guns exited a car and one yelled, “Give me your phone or I’m going to shoot you. We aren’t playing,” the police report states.

As the victim, a local business executive, turned away, one suspect pistol-whipped him “with an extended magazine attached to the gun” knocking him to the ground, police said.

The suspects grabbed the victim’s Apple iPhone, ran back to a dark sedan driven by a third suspect, and fled “in reverse at a high rate of speed” toward Virginia Gardens, which borders Miami Springs, the report said.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward.