Police clear shopping plaza, searching for a man they believe robbed a Publix

The Pembroke Common shopping plaza at 600 N. University Dr. in Pembroke Pines. Google Maps

Pembroke Pines police are looking for a man they believe robbed a Publix in the Pembroke Commons shopping plaza at 600 N. University Drive Tuesday afternoon.

The man is about 5-feet, 8-inches, thin and wearing a blue hoodie, police said. He ran off and may be armed, police added in an alert.

Police cleared the plaza around 3:30 p.m. and have not released more details except to urge people to stay away from the area at the time and that the investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: Officers are clearing the plaza at this time. Our investigation into this incident remains on-going. https://t.co/cthekqi4lA — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 2, 2021

