Crime
Police clear shopping plaza, searching for a man they believe robbed a Publix
Pembroke Pines police are looking for a man they believe robbed a Publix in the Pembroke Commons shopping plaza at 600 N. University Drive Tuesday afternoon.
The man is about 5-feet, 8-inches, thin and wearing a blue hoodie, police said. He ran off and may be armed, police added in an alert.
Police cleared the plaza around 3:30 p.m. and have not released more details except to urge people to stay away from the area at the time and that the investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
