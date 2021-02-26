Woman killed, two other people hurt in shooting at Broward Exxon station, BSO says

A 20-year-old woman visiting South Florida from Cape Coral was killed after a fight inside a car led to a shooting at a Pompano Beach Exxon gas station, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Two other people people were also injured in the Sunday morning shooting.

A 911 call came in at about 5:30 a.m. reporting a shooting at the station, 220 S. Dixie Hwy.

When deputies arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds near a 2013 blue Ford in the parking lot of the gas station. One of them, identified by BSO as Alaysia Hart, died at the scene. The other person was taken to Broward Health North.

Meanwhile, another wounded person was located about a mile away at 801 S. Dixie Hwy. That person was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later released.

Detectives soon determined that the two crime scenes were connected.

According to BSO, there were four people in the Ford “when an argument ensued that led to the shots being fired.”

Hart’s heartbroken family and friends took to Facebook to remember the young woman.

“All I have left are my memories of that beautiful smile,” her mother Jessica Tyre wrote.

In another post: “They took you before you were supposed to go.”

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Homicide Det. James Hayes at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).