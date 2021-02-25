The neighbors fought over feeding geese. Then came a gun

An 83-year-old man was arrested after Hallandale Beach police say he shot his neighbor in the arm. The dispute stemmed from the defendant feeding geese. File photo

What started as a dispute between neighbors about feeding geese, ended with an 83-year-old man being charged with attempted premeditated murder.

Hallandale Beach police say Victor Ezquerra walked to his neighbor’s home Tuesday with a gun and opened fire. The first bullet missed and the victim tried to disarm Ezquerra, but the neighbor was shot in the arm, according to an arrest report.

Ezquerra is being held with no bond in Broward County’s Main Jail.

The shooting is the final straw in a simmering feud between the two men over Ezquerra’s habit of feeding the geese, his daughter told WPLG-Local 10..

According to police, the victim was sitting on his front porch when Ezquerra walked over. That’s when he saw Ezquerra pull a gun from his shirt.

“The victim asked the defendant, ‘what are you doing, what are you doing,’ while recording the incident with his cell phone,” the officer wrote. “On the video recording from the victim’s phone, I observed the defendant walking at a slow pace onto the victim’s property, while repeating ‘I shoot you, I shoot you, why you worry?’”

A witness told police that Ezquerra’s first shot missed, according to the report. At least four shots were fired, with one hitting the victim’s right arm. The witness managed to kick the gun away, police said.

Ezquerra told police he was “aggravated with the victim because of several arguments stemming from the defendant feeding geese, as well as the victim erecting a fence between their properties in order to prevent those geese from coming on to his property.”

Ezquerra also said he had another fight with his neighbor about 15 days before when his neighbor threw food in his face, according to the report.

“When I came home I heard that he shot him,” the daughter told the station . “He shot the man, and I am like, ‘Why did you shoot him?’”