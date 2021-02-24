Man in stolen car leads officers on chase before crashing into a patrol car, police say

A man was arrested Feb. 24, 2021 after Miami-Dade police say he led officers on a chase in a stolen car before crashing into a patrol car in Northeast Miami-Dade.

What started as an attempted traffic stop of a stolen vehicle ended in a head-on crash with a patrol car on an Interstate 95 ramp, Miami-Dade police said.

Neither the officer nor the suspect was seriously injured in the crash.

The incident began just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when detectives spotted a stolen car in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 81st Street.

“The driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to flee and elude officers,” police said.

Detectives requested assistance from patrol officers and aviation units.

Meanwhile, the driver exited the northbound I-95 ramp at Northwest 103rd Street, police said.

Instead of exiting, police say the driver made a U-turn on the exit ramp and “crashed head on into a [Miami-Dade police] marked uniform patrol vehicle.”

The driver, who was not identified by police, was taken into custody. He was treated at the crash site for minor injuries. No other people were in the car.

The officer involved in the crash was also treated for minor injuries.

No one else was injured in the incident.

It was not immediately clear what charges the driver would face..