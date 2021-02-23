Woman charged with wearing garbage bag ‘suit,’ setting garbage trucks on fire, BSO says

A woman is facing a slew of arson charges after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say she was the person seen in surveillance video wearing a garbage bag “suit” and setting garbage trucks ablaze at the Waste Pro facility in Pompano Beach.

Saprell Frazier, 43, a former Waste Pro employee, was being held Tuesday at Broward’s Paul Rein Detention Facility with no bond. She has been charged with 11 counts of arson and one count of burglary to a dwelling with damage.

It was not immediately clear what led detectives to Frazier or what the motive was.

On Oct. 18, somebody wearing goggles and what BSO described as a garbage bag “suit” broke into the Waste Pro facility at 3101 NW 16th Terrace in Pompano Beach and set fire to several vehicles.

A few days after the incident, BSO released footage showing the person walking to the back of the property. Detectives said the person was carrying a gas canister. At the time, BSO said the offender also entered a building.

In all, there was about $4 million in damages, BSO said.

According to Frazier’s arrest report, just after 1 a.m. Friday, detectives from BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit who were “conducting surveillance” on Frazier, stopped the woman not too far from the Waste Pro site. She was taken into custody for active warrants.

BSO detectives are looking for a second person who was acting as a lookout from a dark-colored sedan.