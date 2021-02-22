Man with suspended license, previous DUI, charged in Broward fatal hit and run crash

File photo

A man who was driving on a suspended license and has a history of traffic offenses including DUI was arrested after detectives say he crashed into another car and then took off.

The driver of the other car, 19-year-old Marcus Hemans, died from his injuries.

Darren Fertil, 30, is now facing charges including two counts of DUI with damage to property or person, DUI second offense, failure to remain at an accident involving death, driving while license suspended and failure to yield right-of-way when turning left. Additionally, Fertil also had a warrant for driving with a suspended license, records show.

The crash happened just after midnight Saturday at Northwest 46th Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO, Fertil was heading east on West Oakland Park Boulevard in a silver Honda when he attempted to turn left on Northwest 46th Avenue.

Fertil crashed into Hemans’ Audi as Hemans headed west on West Oakland Park Boulevard, BSO said. The impact sent Hemans’ car into a tree before coming to a final rest in the street.

After the crash, Fertil took off on foot, BSO said. With the help of BSO’s K-9 unit, Fertil was found in an apartment complex on Northwest 36th Street.

Hemans was taken by helicopter to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

Fertil has an extensive record of traffic violations dating back to April 2010 when he paid a $193 fine for failing to obey a traffic sign. Over the next 10 years, he was charged with driving with a suspended license at least seven times.

Among the offenses: Fertil was charged with DUI and operating without a valid license on May 29, 2015. He was convicted and paid $2,000 in fines and still owes $26. His license was suspended, and he was given six months probation and community service.

In total, Fertil paid $5,058.50 in fines for infractions including speeding, driving with a license suspended and no insurance. He still owes $904.75.