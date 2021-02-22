Police chase of car through Miami Beach park to be reviewed. Chief calls suspects ‘bad dudes’

A Miami Beach police officer’s decision to pursue a suspected car thief through a park filled with people on Sunday may have violated the department’s chase policy and will be reviewed by the department.

Cellphone video from a bystander captured the chaos, showing dozens of people scurrying for safety as a Cadillac cut through a swath of grass at Lummus Park off Ocean Drive between Sixth and Seventh streets. A Beach patrol SUV with its lights and siren on followed just a few lengths behind.

But Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements on Monday was quick to defend the action, calling the policy review routine and saying the officer turning on his lights and sirens helped warn people possibly in the path of the stolen car.

Because the car had earlier grazed one officer and nearly hit another, Clements said police chasing the suspect appeared to use “a tremendous amount of restraint.”

“We look at every pursuit to make sure policy was followed,” said Clements. “We do know we had an officer struck by a vehicle. Fortunately he was not hurt. The driver did endanger at least two officers lives that night. They had to take evasive action. These are bad dudes.”

The police department’s vehicle pursuit policy is fairly clear. Officers are supposed to abandon a chase if property or lives are endangered, if there is pedestrian traffic that could be in harm’s way or if a suspect is fleeing the wrong way down a street. The policy also says that reckless maneuvers should not be duplicated.

One law enforcement source in Miami Beach said the decision to take the police SUV through park grounds appeared to be “a clear violation of the policy.”

“It’s clear as day,” said the source. “The question is, is the juice worth the squeeze?”

The incident began at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday when the four-door black Cadillac blew through a police traffic enforcement checkpoint at Alton Road and South Pointe Park and headed north, police said. It’s unclear exactly what sparked that move but the chief said it turned out that the same car also managed to elude Aventura police on Saturday night after a brief chase. Police couldn’t say if the people involved in the Beach chase were also in the car the evening before.

Near Ocean Drive and Second Street, the Cadillac struck a police motorcycle and an officer, who wasn’t injured. Then, after hopping a sidewalk and with police in pursuit, the driver barreled through the Lummus Park grass and headed north on Ocean Drive, which was closed to vehicular traffic.

At Ocean and Washington Avenue, surveillance video from a restaurant caught people dashing inside as the vehicles approach. The Cadillac blew a tire on a traffic-control spike in the road after crashing into several vehicles.

The driver fled, police said, and broke free from one officer and struck another several times in the upper body, Police say they used an electronic stun device called a Taser because of his “aggressive violent behavior and intense desire to flee.”

He turned out to be a 15-year-old, who the Miami Herald is not naming because he is a minor. He was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, grand theft, fleeing and eluding police, carrying a concealed firearm and petit theft, all felonies. According to police, a Glock 19 with an extended magazine and 24 rounds of ammunition were in the car’s driver seat .

Police also believe that during the chase, three women and a man bailed from the Cadillac, leaving the teen in the driver’s seat. Though they’d like to speak with everyone involved, they particularly would like to talk to Isariel Delestre, 18, who is wanted for battery on a law enforcement officer and false imprisonment. Police said they consider him armed and dangerous.

Two years ago, a Miami Beach police officer spotted a homeless man steal a BMW in North Beach and gave chase. During the pursuit, an officer’s patrol vehicle careened into a car driven by a 68-year-old grandmother named Ivonne Reyes, who was killed. Two officers were also injured.

The latest chase did not spark any immediate questions from the city’s political leadership. Police in the last few years have been struggling to tame rowdy spring break crowds on South Beach, events marred by periodic more violent crimes. Residents have been clamoring the past few weeks for increased police patrols.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber on Monday said as is the case with all pursuits, the officer’s decision to drive over the grass will be reviewed.

“Whatever standard reviews for pursuits will occur,” he said. “But obviously, our cops are trying to protect bystanders from imminent peril.”