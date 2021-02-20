‘This is my country.’ Pro-Trump Miami doctor charged with hate crime for attacking Hispanic man

Jennifer Wright - Miami-Dade Corrections

A Mount Sinai Medical Center anesthesiologist has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after police say she attacked a Hispanic man at a Hialeah Publix, vandalizing his car, calling him a racial slur and vowing to “get rid of every single one of you.”

She became enraged, police say, after the man asked her to maintain social distancing while in line at the supermarket.

Dr. Jennifer Susan Wright, 58, a white ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, has been charged with criminal mischief, tampering with a victim and battery with prejudice, a “hate crime” enhancement that upgraded the charge to a felony.

Wright, of Miami Springs, was arrested on Friday and later posted bond. She could not be reached for comment on Saturday; her court record does not list a defense lawyer.

The alleged attack happened on Jan. 20 — the day President Joseph Biden was inaugurated. It unfolded at the Publix at 155 E. Second Ave, a popular shopping spot for residents from Miami Springs.

In line to pay, the woman got too close to a man who asked her in Spanish to please maintain her distance. She ignored his request, police said, so he repeated it in English. The arrest report said she began “mumbling bad words,” and the man ignored her and walked to his car.

But in the Publix parking lot, as he tried to load his groceries, she walked up to him and got to within one foot of his face, police said. When he asked her to back up, it “enraged the defendant even more.”

According to an arrest report, she called the victim a “spic,” which is a slur for Hispanics, and said “we should have gotten rid of of you when we could.” She also said “This is not going to be Biden’s America, this is my America” and “we should have burned it all,” the report said.

Then, the report said, Wright took our her keys and began scratching the man’s car. “The defendant also proceeds to stab the victim’s vehicle with her keys while saying he needed to go back to his country,” the report said.

The man tried calling 911, but the doctor punched him, causing him to drop the phone. As he tried to pick it up, she kicked him and tried to stomp the phone, police said.

She eventually fled in a Jeep Wrangler. The case made its way to police detectives, who arrested her early Friday outside her posh home in Miami Springs, a small upscale town wedged between Hialeah and Miami International Airport.

In Miami Springs, Wright was known as a fervent Trump supporter — during the Halloween season, she erected a sinister-looking mannequin made to look like Joe Biden, with a sign that read “Expose the Biden Crime Family.” In the weeks before the holiday, residents could often be seen gleefully taking photos with the mannequin.

On Facebook, Wright has also posted many pro-Trump and anti-Democrat memes, posed with a red Make American Great Again hat and even uploaded a post that read: “It’s Okay To Be White.”

A Halloween display with outside the Miami Springs home of Dr. Jennifer Susan Wright in the fall of 2020. The display featured a mannequin made to look like presidential candidate Joseph Biden. David Ovalle Miami Herald