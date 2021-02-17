She was critically injured when someone crashed into her car. Police say the driver took off

Tamika Miller Miami-Dade police

A woman was critically hurt when someone crashed into her car and then took off, according to Miami-Dade police.

Detectives are asking the community for help in finding driver that left Tamika Miller, 45, injured.

“A family was affected by this tragedy,” said Det. Khristopher Welch. “They want to find out what happened.”

The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Feb. 11 at Southwest 186th Street and the Florida’s Turnpike southbound off-ramp.

Police say a male driver in a 2005 BMW M5 did not render aid or report the crash.

On Thursday, detectives will be in area near where the accident happened, passing out flyers in hopes of finding the hit-and-run driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Childers at 305-471-2425 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).