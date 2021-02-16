Miami police shoot, kill man at trailer park who is suspected of string of robberies

Miami police responded to Paradise Mobile Home Park at 2750 NW S River Drive Feb. 16, 2021, after an officer involved shooting. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami police shot and killed a man Tuesday who had been suspected of several robberies in the south end of the city and who was suspected of another robbery Tuesday in the Allapattah area, according to law enforcement sources.

Few details about the confrontation between police and the suspect were released publicly by 9:30 p.m. The man was killed at the Paradise Mobile Home Trailer Park, 2750 NW South River Dr., at about 8 p.m.

Tommy Reyes, president of the city’s Fraternal Order of Police, said a gun was found at the scene and at least one officer fired a weapon.

“It appears that he was armed. It looks like it was a good shoot and this person is suspected in six or seven armed robberies,” he said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the confrontation between police and the suspected robber. No names had been released by late evening.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.