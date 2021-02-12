Crime
Do you recognize these men? Video shows pricey motorcycle heist
Two men walked in to the Allapattah dealership and headed straight for the Ducati motorcycles, video shows.
They try to prop open the door with a water dispenser, but when that fails, one of the men holds the door open with one hand and helps the other man push a motorcycle out. The man then gets another motorcycle and pushes it outside.
On Friday, Miami police released video of the Jan. 20 incident.
According to police, the motorcycles, with a total value of $32,000, were stolen at about 4:45 a.m. from BCG International, Corp., 2548 NW 36th St.
The two motorcycles stolen were a black 2020 Ducati Monster and a red 2020 Ducati Hypermotard.
One of the men was described as being 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and was last seen wearing all black clothing. The second man was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black shirt and a red skull cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Auto Theft Unit at 305-603-6055 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471- TIPS (8477).
