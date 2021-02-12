Crime

Suspicious bag shuts down a section of Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami

A suspicious bag left inside an empty vehicle has prompted Miami police to shut down a section of Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami early Friday as a precaution while officers investigate.
A suspicious bag left inside an empty vehicle has prompted Miami police to shut down a section of Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami early Friday as a precaution while officers investigate. Miami Herald file

Miami police shut down a section of Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami early Friday while officers investigate a suspicious bag that was found inside an unattended vehicle.

The vehicle with the bag inside was found between Northeast First and Third streets on Biscayne Boulevard, according to Miami police. The area is near Bayfront Park.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard are now closed for the investigation. Police tweeted about the closure shortly before 9 a.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This article will be updated.

