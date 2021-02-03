He took a deposit for cabinets from customers and disappeared, cops say. They weren’t happy

Over the span of several months, Junior Gonzalez Montes De Oca stole thousands of dollars from people across Miami-Dade wanting to renovate their kitchen cabinets, according to Miami-Dade police.

As president of Elite Custom Kitchens and Closets, Inc. Gonzalez would negotiate a price, ask for a deposit and then disappear, police said.

On Tuesday, Gonzalez, 41, was arrested on charges including organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and contracting without a license. It was not clear Wednesday night if he was still in jail.

And police say there may be more victims.

According to police, in September a victim signed a contract with Gonzalez to renovate and install kitchen cabinets at her home for $8,200. After giving him a deposit of $5,000, he took it and never started the job.

She tried to call him several times and he gave excuses as to why he couldn’t start. She eventually stopped talking to him, police said.

In October, another victim contracted Gonzalez to renovate and install her kitchen cabinets for $3,850, police said. After giving a $1,925 deposit, he started the work but never finished. He gave her a $250 refund.

Gonzalez did similar scams with four other victims, police said.

In the past, he has been charged with battery and disorderly conduct, court records show. In 1998 and 1999, Gonzalez was charged with battery, disorderly conduct and disturbing a school assembly. Most recently in 2017, he was charged with battery again.

Due to the age of the records it is unclear if he was cleared of these charges.

If anyone has been victimized by Gonzalez, detectives are asking for them to call the Economic Crimes Bureau at 305-994-1000.