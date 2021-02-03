He tried to stop a fight. Police say another man intentionally struck him with a Mercedes.

A man died after Miami police say someone intentionally rammed into him during a fight.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday, at 2691 SW 11th St., near Little Havana.

Police say Jader Zeledon Ruiz and the suspect were “involved in an argument,” when the suspect got into a 2013-2016 red Mercedes Benz CLA and struck the victim.

Video — which was blurred in spots — released Wednesday shows what appears to be a driver accelerating, hitting someone and then hitting several cars parked behind a business.

The victim, police say, was dragged several feet and pinned against another vehicle. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

Detectives are asking for the community’s help in identifying the driver and locating the Mercedes Benz, which should have extensive front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).