The 911 call reported that a car crashed into a house. The driver had been shot, cops say

Fort Lauderdale detectives are investigating after a man crashed into a Fort Lauderdale home Monday. Police say he died after being shot several times.

A man who crashed into a Fort Lauderdale home Monday afternoon had been shot “multiple times,” police said.

The man, whom police have not identified, died in the car.

Police detectives are trying to piece together what led to the shooting and subsequent crash.

The incident happened before 5 p.m. Monday at 500 NW 19th Ave.

Police said a 911 call came in reporting that a vehicle had crashed into a home.

“Once officers arrived on scene and made entry into the vehicle they found an unresponsive adult male driver,” Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for Fort Lauderdale police, said in an email. “The male had obvious injuries from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.”

No other information was immediately available.