A gunman in an SUV fired into a Mercedes on I-95, cops say, and a pregnant woman was hit

A shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Monday’s first hours left a pregnant woman in serious, but stable condition, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

According to FHP, the driver of a silver Chevrolet SUV caught up to a silver Mercedes-Benz as they rolled just north of the Hallandale Beach Boulevard exit around 1 a.m. The Mercedes was in the far left general lane.

A gunman from the SUV fired into the Mercedes, hitting the woman in the thigh. She was sitting in the Mercedes’ passenger seat.

The car pulled over to report the shooting. The SUV continued up I-95. The woman was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.