‘Multiple shots were fired.’ North Miami shooting leaves at least 3 injured, police say.

Shooting in North Miami Jan. 26, 2021, leaves at least three injured.

A 911 call came in Tuesday night reporting that shots had been fired and people were on the ground, North Miami police said.

When officers arrived, they found two injured men, multiple casings and a crashed car.

Commander Kessler Brooks, a spokesman for North Miami police, said detectives were working to piece together what happened. He said police were interviewing people in the area.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday around Northeast Sixth Avenue and 132nd Street.

Brooks said it wasn’t immediately clear how the car was involved, but it appeared that it had gunshots. The people in the car had bailed before officers arrived, according to Brooks.

The two injured men were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. A third man showed up at Jackson North. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No other information about the shooting was released Tuesday night.