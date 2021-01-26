Broward doctor posed as teen boy to sexually solicit minors, cops say. That wasn’t all

Stewart Bitman Broward Sheriff's Office

A longtime Broward gastroenterologist was arrested Tuesday after Broward Sheriff Office detectives say he sent “sexual text messages” and nude photos of himself to a teenager.

Stewart Bitman, 64, is facing charges including three counts transmission of material harmful to a minor and one count of solicitation of a minor. He was being held Tuesday in Broward’s Main Jail for a bond hearing on the solicitation charge, records show.

Bitman’s arrest was the result of a joint investigation between BSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children detectives and Coral Springs Police Department .

According to BSO, detectives received information in April that Bitman “sent a number of sexual text messages and nude photos of himself to a 13-year-old child.”

“Detectives believe Bitman knew he was communicating with a minor, and while attempting to solicit victims, he portrayed himself as a teenage boy,” the department said in a news release.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at Bitman’s Parkland home. Bitman, who has been practicing since 1990, was taken into custody and “numerous electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis,” BSO said.

Detectives are working to identify other victims Bitman may have communicated with, BSO said.

Bitman has an office at 3001 Coral Hills Dr., Suite 250 in Coral Springs. Bitman belongs to the medical group Gastro Health, according to its website.

His medical license with the state shows he has had no disciplinary actions. The record shows he has privileges at Coral Springs Medical Center and Northwest Medical Center.

“Dr. Bitman is not employed by our system,” said Jennifer Smith, associate vice president, corporate communications for Broward Health. “We have taken immediate action to remove all privileges with our system. Our heart goes out to all those affected.”

Bitman’s arrest comes about two weeks after a Broward pediatrician was arrested. Dr. Michael Mizrachy, 49, was charged with two counts of possession of sexual performance by a child and using a computer to solicit, lure or seduce a child to commit an illegal act.

BSO detectives are asking anyone with information regarding Bitman or have a child who may have been a victim of Bitman’s to call Det. Jennifer Montgomery at 954-888-5290 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).