Even as Ghislaine Maxwell documents are unsealed, many of her secrets remain buried

After months of legal battles, a trove of new documents was released Wednesday overnight under a federal judge’s order, including a much anticipated deposition from July 2016 that shows a combative and evasive Ghislaine Maxwell, the 59-year-old accused longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, dodging detailed questions about his accusers.

In Maxwell’s heavily redacted deposition, she repeatedly insisted she had little knowledge of any of Epstein’s sexual partners or proclivities, although acknowledging she recognized many of his accusers as friends of Epstein.. She is asked about her own sexual relationship with Epstein, but her responses are redacted.

The contents of Maxwell’s depositions are significant because she faces criminal perjury charges related to her responses in those sworn statements. Maxwell has mounted an aggressive legal battle to keep her testimony sealed, and her lawyers have been successful in persuading the judge to redact many of the salacious details about her sex life from the July 2016 deposition.

The judge, Loretta Preska, also redacted the names of powerful men, such as Prince Andrew and former president Bill Clinton, from the documents. Both men were friends with Epstein but have repeatedly denied they were involved or even knew about Epstein’s sex trafficking.

Maxwell is currently in federal custody in Brooklyn, awaiting trial on four charges of sexual trafficking and two counts of perjury.

The 73-page transcript of the deposition Maxwell gave under court order in July 2016 reflected testimony she was forced to give after a judge determined her to have been evasive in an April 2016 deposition when asked the same questions about her sex life and that of Epstein.

Included in the dozens of documents released late Wednesday were transcripts of testimony given by Epstein’s former house manager Juan Alessi and by Rinaldo Rizzo, an employee of longtime Epstein friend and financial mogul Glenn Dubin.

Both men had provided shocking testimony in the 2015 civil defamation case that pitted Maxwell against Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleged she was sexually trafficked by both Maxwell and Epstein. The new documents back up their accounts to the media. In the case of Rizzo and his former employer Dubin, the latter was issued a subpoena last year by Denise George, the attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands, who is bringing a civil racketeering case against the Epstein estate.

One of the few people named in the document aside from Maxwell, Epstein and Giuffre is famed defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who has publicly maintained that he is happy for his name to be unsealed in the documents. Maxwell is asked about a visit by Dershowitz and his wife and daughter to Epstein’s private island in the Virgin Islands. The only conversation she can recall was about metal detecting, as Maxwell used a metal detector on the beach.

Maxwell was also asked about her interactions in Columbus, Ohio with a woman who appears to be Maria Farmer. Farmer has said publicly that Epstein and Maxwell fondled her in Ohio and her younger sister Annie is one of three victims in a criminal trial who have accused Maxwell of facilitating Epstein’s sexual abuse of them as girls. Maxwell recalls only that she said hello to Maria Farmer.

Maxwell is asked why she stopped working with Epstein and says that her relationship with him had soured. “I ceased to be happy in the job and I ceased to be happy spending time with Mr. Epstein,” she said. “He became more difficult to work with.”

Maxwell claims, in the July 2016 deposition, that her last contact with Epstein came “A very long time ago.” An earlier release of documents from the lawsuit revealed that Maxwell and Epstein had been in touch over email in early 2015, with Epstein writing to Maxwell, “You have done nothing wrong and I would urge you to start acting like it.”

In this photograph, Virginia Giuffre socializes with Prince Andrew in the company of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell, now under arrest, has challenged the authenticity of the photo. Courtesy of Virginia Roberts

Other former Epstein employees also described a challenging work environment. Alessi, for example, recalls that Epstein refused to talk to him directly when they were both in Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion and would, instead, relay messages for Alessi to employees in New York, who then informed Alessi of Epstein’s request.

U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska last summer began ordering the release of documents in the Giuffre-Maxwell lawsuit after a July ruling in favor of the Miami Herald in its records request lawsuit.

Those documents had drawn attention to Maxwell’s alleged role in procuring and grooming Epstein’s alleged victims. Epstein had previously been charged more than a decade earlier with sexually abusing girls in Florida, but had gotten a remarkably lenient deal — acknowledged late last year by the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility — which allowed him to plead guilty to a lesser procuring charge and serve a short sentence in a county jail.

That deal was the subject of the Miami Herald’s 2018 Perversion of Justice series, which led more accusers to come forward, leading to new sex charges brought against him in July 2019. He died awaiting trial in what authorities say was suicide by hanging. Since then, nearly 200 victims have filed claims against the late financier’s estate.

A page of Ghislaine Maxwell’s deposition, with redactions. The Miami Herald has been fighting in court to get the files unsealed

Maxwell was arrested and charged in the Southern District of New York in July with four counts of sexual trafficking and two counts of perjury for her alleged role in facilitating, and in some cases participating, in Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls.

Late last year, a deposition she gave in April 2016 was made public and showed her evasive and combative when asked questions that were sexual in nature. The judge who oversaw the civil suit at the time ordered her to sit for another deposition in July 2016. Maxwell’s lawyers sought to keep large sections of it redacted from the current release, saying that she had a right to privacy like any other citizen when it came to matters of consensual adult sexual behavior.

But at issue in the original civil lawsuit and in an ongoing federal criminal prosecution of her is the role she played in procuring underage girls for Epstein, who was arrested in July 2019 and died in what was ruled a jail-cell suicide the following month. Many of the questions in the April 2016 deposition went to her knowledge of Epstein’s behavior and whether she participated in it.

Lawyers for Giuffre were trying to make the case back then, and now in the fight over unsealing the documents, that Maxwell and Epstein led aberrant sexual lives and that she wasn’t truthful about that in her testimony.

Giuffre alleges that Maxwell and Epstein both abused her and forced her to have sex with prominent men such as Great Britain’s Prince Andrew and celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz. Both men deny the allegation and Dershowitz and Giuffre have dueling ongoing defamation suits.

The two 2016 depositions being fought over now have taken on an even greater significance because Maxwell’s statements in them are crucial to the two federal counts of perjury Maxwell faces.

In a letter filed Monday, Maxwell’s lawyers argued that the section of her July 2016 deposition that formed the basis of one of the two perjury charges should remain sealed because they plan to challenge how the government obtained the material, which was under a protective order in the first place. Releasing the material unredacted, Maxwell’s lawyers argued, “renders harmless any unconstitutional conduct by the Government in obtaining the deposition transcript and indicting Ms. Maxwell for perjury.”

Lawyers for the Miami Herald and Giuffre both filed motions Wednesday opposing Maxwell’s attempt to keep more of the deposition secret, each arguing there was no new compelling evidence to warrant it.

“While Ms. Maxwell begins her letter by expressing privacy concerns over the soon-to-be released portion of her transcript, it is clear her real concern, expressed on the second page, is concealing potential evidence of perjury,” wrote Chrstine N. Walz, an attorney with Holland & Knight LLP representing the Herald. “This is not a recognized countervailing interest to overcome the presumption of public access.”

Sigrid S.. McCawley, arguing for Giuffre, wrote that Maxwell “fails to satisfy the standard for reconsideration in that it is not based on new or overlooked information,” and the questions Maxwell is objecting to are not about consenting sexual behavior.

Meanwhile, before a different federal judge, Maxwell’s lawyers filed 12 motions Monday night objecting to Maxwell’s criminal charges. While many of the motions are currently under seal because they contain sensitive information, the motions released tackle a variety of issues.

In one, they argue that Maxwell’s indictment should be thrown out because the grand jury that delivered it, in White Plains, New York, is less Black and Hispanic than the composition of the jury pool for the Manhattan court, where she will be tried, which was closed at the time due to COVID-19.

In another, they argue that the sex trafficking charges should be dropped for a lack of specificity in terms of the conduct alleged, because the indictment doesn’t name the three alleged victims or include specific dates for the alleged crimes, instead referring to activities that occurred between 1994 and 1997.

And in another, they argue that Maxwell’s perjury counts should be tried separately from the sexual trafficking counts. The perjury charges, which cover statements made in 2016, are particularly important because they bring the conduct Maxwell is charged with closer to the present day than the sexual trafficking crimes, which are alleged to have occurred more than two decades earlier, said David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of Florida.

“Saying that this was a continuing cover-up that she was willing to lie about in a deposition gives them a chance to gloss over the fact that this was a long time ago,” he said.

Once a friend of presidents, the ultra-rich and the elite of Wall Street’s bankers, plus a major benefactor to Harvard University, Jeffrey Epstein handled portfolios estimated to be worth over $15 billion. Then he became ensnared in a scandal involving the sexual abuse of underage girls. He is seen here, pre-scandal, at left, in conversation with Alan Dershowitz, one of America’s best-known legal experts and a Harvard Law professor emeritus, at a Cambridge event. Dershowitz became a key member of Epstein’s legal team. File

Maxwell’s lawyers filed another motion, currently under seal, arguing that the sex trafficking charges should be dismissed because they are “Time-Barred.”

Another motion that remains under seal argues that Maxwell is protected by a controversial non-prosecution agreement that Florida federal prosecutors reached with Epstein in 2007, which protected him and any potential co-conspirators from being charged again for the sex crimes he had been investigated for then.

Federal prosecutors in New York have argued that they are not bound by that agreement, but the sexual trafficking charges Maxwell faces are alleged to have taken place before the time period covered by the non-prosecution agreement, suggesting that they sought to avoid testing its applicability.

Weinstein said the range of motions filed by Maxwell’s lawyers shows that they are being thorough, though he didn’t rate the chances of success highly.

“They’re perhaps going to raise the eyebrows of the judge, but I don’t know that they’re going to dismiss the charges,” he said.