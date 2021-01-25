Crime

Pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition after a hit-and-run, Miami police say

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run in Miami early Monday, police said.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at Northwest 22nd Avenue and Second Street, according to Miami police.

Video taken by NBC6 showed police blocking off an area near the intersection early Monday during the investigation. A sweater or a jacket could be seen on the ground in the middle of the road.

Police said the pedestrian was taken in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Name and age have not been disclosed.

Anyone with information that can help find the driver should call police.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service