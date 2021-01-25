Pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition after a hit-and-run, Miami police say

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run in Miami early Monday, police said.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at Northwest 22nd Avenue and Second Street, according to Miami police.

Video taken by NBC6 showed police blocking off an area near the intersection early Monday during the investigation. A sweater or a jacket could be seen on the ground in the middle of the road.

Police said the pedestrian was taken in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Name and age have not been disclosed.

Anyone with information that can help find the driver should call police.