Deputies respond to a vandalism report and find a dead woman in the home, BSO says

The call came in reporting a vandalism at an Oakland Park home. When deputies arrived, they found a woman who hadn’t heard from her mother.

The daughter let the deputies in the home. That’s when they discovered 60-year-old Iliane Alzenord dead.

On Tuesday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said they have “identified a possible suspect,” but did not disclose any details.

Deputies went to the home, in the 200 block of Northeast 56th Street, around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Louis Bonhomme at 954-321-4377 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).