New charges in case of man Broward deputies accuse of lighting his girlfriend on fire

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office say Noe Jiminez-Cortez set his girlfriend on fire a few days after Halloween.

The 34-year-old woman died a few days after Christmas from her injuries, deputies said Tuesday.

Now Jiminez-Cortez, 40, has had his charges upgraded from attempted first-degree murder to first-degree murder, along with an arson charge.

According to deputies, they were called to an area in the 4300 block of Northwest 54th Street in North Lauderdale on Nov. 2. There, they found a severely burned Aniuska Reguisero-Garces who was able to tell deputies that she was intentionally set on fire by her boyfriend, whom she identified as Jimenez-Cortez.

The two lived at the same North Lauderdale address, according to the deputies’ report.

Jimenez-Cortez was captured later that day. He was carrying a bus ticket to Mexico when he was arrested, Broward Assistant State Attorney Alix Buckelew told Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Deputies say that Jimenez-Cortez poured a flammable liquid on Reguisero-Garces and touched a cigarette to her body to light her on fire. She died on Dec. 29.

Jimenez-Cortez is being held, without bail, on an immigration hold by U.S. Border Patrol at Broward’s Main Jail.