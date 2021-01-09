An armored car courier was robbed at a North Miami Beach ATM. It was caught on video

An armored car courier servicing an ATM at a Wells Fargo bank branch in North Miami Beach was robbed by a man driving a blue Honda Civic on Friday afternoon, the FBI said.

Now, the FBI in Miami has released video of an exchange between the robber and the courier — who fired a shot at the robber — and an image of the car’s rear and license plate.

According to FBI agent Michael Leverock, the robbery of the armored car courier happened at about 4 p.m. Friday near an ATM behind a Wells Fargo bank branch at 147th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

As the courier serviced the ATM, a man drove up in a blue Honda Civic — Florida license plate PZZ K67 — got out and approached the courier, according to Leverock. The two appear to share words. The man then grabs a cartridge containing an undisclosed amount of money from the courier, the FBI said.

The courier fired his weapon at the robber, who is seen getting back into his Honda and driving off. The FBI said it is not known if the man was struck.

FBI Miami asks that anyone with information about this case or any FBI investigation should call 754-703-2000.