Frustrated by lack of info, police air video of Miami shooting that left 6 injured

Miami police, frustrated at a lack of credible information from victims and witnesses, released surveillance video of a shooting Sunday night in Allapattah that left six people injured, several of them teenagers.

Citing a Florida statute that requires permission from crime victims to release personal information, police have yet to offer any details on Sunday night’s mass shooting. Not even names of the victims or their ages have been made public. Police also seem to have little or no information on the gunmen who appear in the video taking cover behind a fence as they fire dozens of rounds at the their targets.

“The victims are afraid, so we can’t release their names,” said Miami Police Detective Kenia Fallat. “As to what led to it, we’re still trying to find out.”

The lack of information coming from victims and witnesses has become an alarming trend in a region that has been racked by gunfire and murders the past year as the public continues to deal with the still-quickly spreading coronavirus and police grapple with how to patrol the streets and stop the violence during the deadly pandemic.

Only two hours before the Allapattah shooting, eight people were struck and injured by gunfire at a Little River basketball court just four miles to the north. Like the Miami incident, Miami-Dade police, who have asked for the public’s help in locating the shooters, said they had not received a credible tip since Sunday night.

A source familiar with the Miami shooting called it a “miracle” that no one was killed. The source believes at least one of the victims was targeted and said several of them were teenagers. All were shot in the legs or arms. Two of them were treated at the scene and released and the other four were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The video released by police is 1 minute and 44 second captured by a surveillance video released by police on Friday shows a Honda Civic that police say the victims arrived in. It’s parked behind a food truck known locally for making Dominican chimi sandwiches, at the corner of Northwest 25th Avenue and 37th Street. As at least one person gets out of the car, a gray Dodge Charger with tinted windows passes by and makes a U-turn just past the truck on 37th Street.

The Charger then makes a left turn onto 25th Avenue. After the car is parked, three males wearing dark clothing appear and make their way back toward 37th Street, hiding behind dark covering on a chain link fence, before two of them open fire and unleash about three dozen rounds into the Honda.

Flashes from the weapon’s muzzles can be seen clearly on the the video. The trio then gets back into the Charger, which doubles back past the food truck and disappears from view.

“It’s almost a miracle,” that no one was killed, said one officer. “They were shot in the arms and legs, mostly.”

Miami police said they were alerted to the incident by ShotSpotter, an electronic device that picks up gunfire sounds. Though police say they don’t know what led to the shooting, they said it’s clear the shooters were taking aim at the car carrying the teens.

“They were the targets,” said a law enforcement source.