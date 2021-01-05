3 killed after shooting and crash of a convertible Mustang on State Road 7, police say

Three men are dead after police say someone shot at a white convertible Mustang on State Road 7 in Miramar late Monday.

The shooting happened in the southbound lanes of State Road 7 shortly before 10 p.m., according to Miramar police. Officers said someone began firing at the Mustang, which later crashed near the Captain Max seafood restaurant, 3700 S. State Road 7. The other car then drove off.

Police said the driver of the Mustang died. An injured passenger who got out of the car shortly before it crashed also died. A second passenger was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he later died.

Police have not disclosed their names and ages.

The Mustang has at least 15 bullet holes in the driver side door, according to NBC 6.

#Update White convertible has at least 15 bullet holes in the driver side door. Miramar police say three people died in a shootout between two cars Monday night on State Road 7 south of Miramar Pkwy. Southbound lanes remain shutdown @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/xWzszayzTg — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) January 5, 2021

Police said they do not know what led to the shooting. They also do not have a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Southbound State Road 7 from Miramar Parkway to Countyline Road remains shut down for the investigation, police said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who saw something or has information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact Miramar police at 954-602-4000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.