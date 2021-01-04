Man charged with murder in New Year’s Day fatal stabbing

John Moye Jr. would only live to see the first several hours of 2021.

That’s because the 26-year-old was stabbed to death in the 2700 block of NW Fourth Court in Pompano Beach at about 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

It wasn’t long before detectives made an arrest.

According to BSO, evidence pointed detectives to 50-year-old Phillip Stevenson of Margate. BSO did not release details of what led detectives to Stevenson.

Deputies responding to a 911 call found Moye with stab wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Records show that Stevenson, who was being held in Broward’s Main Jail Monday with no bond, has done several stints in prison for charges including aggravated battery and purchasing or selling cocaine.