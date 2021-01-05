She hadn’t heard from her brother in days. Miramar police found find him dead in his closet.

After not hearing from her brother in about four days, a worried woman showed up at his Miramar apartment.

She knocked. There was no answer. She saw his blue Toyota Camry in the parking lot. The windows were down.

She then called police.

After the woman let police inside her brother’s apartment, officers found a man’s body covered in a blanket in the closet of the master bedroom. The man’s ankles had been tied with a necktie, police said.

Marvin Jean-Pierre, 22, who told police that he occasionally lived at the victim’s apartment, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Police said that Pierre, who was being held in Broward’s Main Jail with no bond, used a clothing iron to kill the victim.

Police did not identify the victim citing Marsy’s Law, which is meant to protect victims of crime. The victim’s family told Local 10 that his name was Jose Mondelus, the station reported.

According to police, a call asking for a welfare check came in just before 7 p.m. Jan. 1 in the area of Southwest 110th Avenue in Miramar.

When officers arrived they met the man’s sister, who told police her brother played in a church band and failed to show for a couple of performances, including one on New Year’s Eve.

Officers knocked on the man’s door and didn’t get a response. The woman then took them to her brother’s car, according to the arrest report.

Inside the car were restaurant receipts and debit cards. There were Burger King food bags on the front passenger seat, police said. On one of the receipts, officers saw that the tab had been paid by “Jean-Pierre, M.”

The man’s sister told police she didn’t know anyone with that name. The woman opened the car’s trunk, which had a suitcase, pillow and blanket. She told police none of the items belonged to her brother. She found her brother’s backpack in the car and found a blue folder, which had Jean-Pierre’s name, police said.

Investigators found an address for Jean-Pierre in Miramar. While officers went there, other officers saw the victim’s car leaving the parking lot, according to the report.

Police stopped the car and the driver was identified as Jean-Pierre, police said.

Jean-Pierre initially told police that the car belonged to his friend.

“Jean-Pierre stated that he lives with the victim periodically,” an officer wrote in the report. “Jean-Pierre stated that he came by the victim’s apartment and found the vehicle unsecured approximately two days prior and removed the keys from the ignition.”

He then said he returned Friday and took the car “without the victim’s permission,” police said. He added that he hadn’t heard from the victim in about a week and had no idea where he was.

Meanwhile, officers returned to the man’s apartment and went in after his sister opened it.

“As they were trying to open the closet door, the door was being blocked by an object inside the closet,” an officer wrote in the report. “The door was ultimately opened and officers observed a human body covered with a blanket with the ankles exposed.”

Detectives then interviewed Jean-Pierre. According to the report, Jean-Pierre told detectives he was sleeping in the victim’s bed Dec. 30 when the victim woke him up by rubbing on his chest.

“Jean-Pierre said he became angry at the victim’s advances and began yelling at the victim,” an officer wrote.

They went into the living room, where Jean-Pierre saw the clothing iron, police said.

“Jean-Pierre said he swung the iron and struck the victim in the face with it,” an officer wrote in the report. “The iron fell to the floor and broke in half.”

Jean-Pierre told police he struck the victim a couple more times in the temple, wrapped the body in a carpet and used the neckties to secure it. He dragged the body into the closet and threw the iron away, according to the report.

For the next couple of days, Jean-Pierre lived in the victim’s car, police said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office later determined that the victim had died from blunt force trauma.