2 men with loaded guns arrested in Miami Beach, police say. There’s also a drug charge

Two men carrying loaded concealed weapons and what is possibly crack-cocaine were arrested Saturday in Miami Beach around 5:40 p.m., police said.

One of the weapons, a Glock semi-auto pistol, was reported stolen from Nassau County in 2019, according to arrest records. Both guns were ready to fire, officers said.

Johnny Jean, 19, and Robert Lee Perry Jr., 21, were stopped by Miami Beach police near The Licking South Beach restaurant at 740 Washington Ave., while sitting inside a vehicle that was blocking a bicycle lane. They were both in the backseat, and a third man was in the driver’s seat.

DRUGS AND GUNS SEIZED: Last night, officers observed an occupied vehicle along Washington Ave parked in a bicycle lane. Officers approached the vehicle and observed a firearm inside. The investigation led to the arrest of two subjects who were charged with multiple felonies.

Perry admitted to having a weapon in the vehicle after an officer spotted a weapon underneath a red sweater in the backseat. A second gun was recovered from under the front passenger seat. Both men were charged with grand theft and carrying a concealed weapon.

Jean was charged with carrying possible crack-cocaine, which police described as being “readily accessible” to him, in the seat pouch directly in front of Jean.

Perry, who is on probation for burglary, was wearing an ankle monitor and a ski mask, police said.