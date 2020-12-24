‘Armed and dangerous’ man robs Chase Bank in Broward on Christmas Eve, FBI says

A man wearing a black facial covering and black hooded sweatshirt walked into a Coral Springs Chase Bank on Christmas Eve morning and demanded cash, according to the FBI.

By the afternoon, the FBI released photos of the man, who investigators are considering “armed and dangerous.”

The bank robbery happened at about 11:30 a.m. at a Chase Bank, 10585 Wiles Road in Coral Springs.

No one was hurt during the robbery, and it was not clear if a weapon was involved.

The FBI did not say how much money was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call 754-703-2000.