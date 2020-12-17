1 dead, 2 injured and car flips over escaping gunfire in shooting scarred South Dade

A dive team with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office rescued an Idaho woman who drove into Hayden Lake amid freezing temperatures.

Three people were shot and one was killed in a wild scene outside a South Miami-Dade County home early Thursday morning. One woman who police said was trying to escape the shooting flipped her car before it was all over.

The shooting death was at least the 41st in the south end of the county this year, adding to a growing list that has frustrated police and the community. Gunfire deaths in the region have spiked by more than 34 percent compared to the same time period a year ago.

Though the three shooting victims Thursday were adults, according to police, a higher percentage than usual of those injured or killed by gunfire in the county’s south end so far this year have been teenagers.

Police were still investigating the incident late Thursday morning and hadn’t released much information. They did say a group of people, probably less than a dozen, had congregated at a home at 2 a.m. at Southwest 247th Street and 113th Court when gunfire erupted. It wasn’t clear whether the shots came from the crowd or from someone outside the group.

When the shooting stopped, three people were shot. One man who showed up at Homestead Hospital was later airlifted to Jackson South and had surgery but died from his wounds. Detectives at the hospital were able to determine he was shot at the crime scene.

A woman who was injured was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital and a third victim. Her condition is unknown. And an off-duty corrections officer was shot in the hand and treated on the scene.

By late Thursday morning police had not offered a motive for the shooting or a description of the shooter.

“It’s unknown who fired or why,” Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Police said there was so much panic when the gunfire broke out that one woman who was trying to escape the scene in a Nissan Altima hit a parked car and flipped over her own vehicle. Her injury was non-life threatening and she was taken to the hospital, police said.