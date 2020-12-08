Who’s No. 1 in identity theft vulnerability according to WalletHub? You know who ...

Is anybody shocked that the state that all but invented real estate fraud and annually leads the nation in Medicare fraud, where so many on both sides of the law migrate and reinvent themselves, leads the nation in identity theft vulnerability?

We’re No. 1! Florida, baby!

At least, that’s what WalletHub’s crunching of identity theft and fraud metrics said, a sky-is-still-blue conclusion to anybody who watched more than one episode of “America’s Most Wanted.”

Florida ranked No. 1 in overall identity theft, including tying for first in identity theft complaints per capita, and eighth in overall fraud metrics, including tying for first in fraud complaints per capita.

And, as far as security, measurements of state laws and personnel devoted to cybersecurity and identity security, we came in No. 32 (unlike the identity theft and fraud categories, the higher the ranking, the better).

So, yeah, Florida’s the place you’re most likely to get your identity stolen. Tell us something we don’t know.

But who bet on South Carolina at No. 2, Delaware at No. 3 and Nevada at No. 4? New Jersey rounds out the top five.

That’s all we’re saying about that.

