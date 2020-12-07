Cops seek killers who kidnapped, tortured and executed two truckers in Opa-locka

Miami-Dade police detectives are trying to solve the murders of Osmar Oliva, 50, and Johan Gonzalez Quesada, 26, who were shot and killed in Opa-locka on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. - Miami-Dade Police

Investigators are trying to find who kidnapped, tied up, tortured and fatally shot two truckers execution-style in Opa-locka over the weekend.

Osmar Oliva, 50, Johan Gonzalez Quesada, 26, and another man were beaten, shot point blank and dumped on the 1800 block of Rutland Street on Saturday evening. The third man, whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized at Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

A father of three, Oliva owned Oliva Delivery Corp., headquartered in Opa-locka.

“He was very good person,” his crying widow said in an interview on Monday. “I don’t know why this happened to him.”

Gonzalez Quesada was a father of two daughters, including a 1-year-old and a baby girl born just 10 days ago.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“He was a marvelous person,” said his father, Ovidio Gonzalez Roche. “He had huge heart. Very family oriented.”

“This is such an extraordinary shock. I can’ t explain what’s happened.”

Miami-Dade homicide detectives are trying to find that explanation.

Multiple law enforcement sources say masked men kidnapped the trio, bound them by the hands and tortured them for hours in the back of a moving-type truck. One by one, each was shot in the head, and then dumped in the yard of a home at 1801 Rutland St., sources said.

The surviving victim managed to flag down a passerby, who called police.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Both of the slain men had earlier had brushes with the law involving cases of cargo theft.

Miami-Dade police arrested Oliva in 2007 after officers said he was one of three men found unloading cargo off a stolen tractor trailer that had been located using a GPS device. The following year, prosecutors dropped the charge against him..

Gonzalez Quesada was arrested last year on accusations he had two loads of pilfered cargo — frozen shrimp, and air-conditioning units — that had been traced via GPS on stolen tractor trailers. The cargo was discovered at his home, according to an arrest report.

He had pleaded not guilty and was awaiting trial.

Anyone with information on the murders can call Miami-Dade’s homicide bureau at 305-471-2400, or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.