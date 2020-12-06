Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Confrontation leads to fatal shooting of a man in Fort Lauderdale, police say

A man was shot and killed early Sunday in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. at 3331 Auburn Boulevard, a few minutes away from West Broward Boulevard, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

When officers arrived, they found a man, shot. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police say it appears the shooting occurred after a confrontation in the area.

Police have not disclosed the man’s name or given any additional details about the confrontation.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call police.

This article will be updated.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service