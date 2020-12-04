Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Have you seen Lonzo Miller Jr.? Deputies say he shot a man to death at a gas station

Lonzo Miller Jr. shot fatally shot a man at a Pompano Beach gas station in July, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The department released a photo of the 20-year-old in hopes of finding him.

According to BSO, Zion Lamar, 20, was killed July 15 at the Solo Gas Station, 560 W. Sample Rd.

Lamar, the sheriff’s office said, was shot “during an altercation between multiple individuals.”

A couple of weeks after the shooting, the sheriff’s office released photos of two people who detectives said were involved in the shooting.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212, Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service