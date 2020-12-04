Have you seen Lonzo Miller Jr.? Deputies say he shot a man to death at a gas station

Lonzo Miller Jr. shot fatally shot a man at a Pompano Beach gas station in July, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The department released a photo of the 20-year-old in hopes of finding him.

According to BSO, Zion Lamar, 20, was killed July 15 at the Solo Gas Station, 560 W. Sample Rd.

Lamar, the sheriff’s office said, was shot “during an altercation between multiple individuals.”

A couple of weeks after the shooting, the sheriff’s office released photos of two people who detectives said were involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212, Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).