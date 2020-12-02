He killed a woman and held her roommate hostage on Thanksgiving, cops say. He’s charged.

A man is facing charges including murder and attempted murder, after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say he broke into a home on Thanksgiving Day, choked and battered one victim and killed another.

Roberto De Lira, 45, of Deerfield Beach, is being held in Broward’s Main Jail with no bond.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, De Lira knew the victims, but the department did not elaborate on his relationship to them.

BSO received a call that there was an “unresponsive” woman found in a home in the 5300 block of Northeast 20th Terrace in Pompano Beach.

When deputies arrived, they found Nadir Verissimo, 51, inside a home “unconscious and not breathing.” Verissimo was pronounced dead.

When Verissimo’s roommate — whom the department is not identifying, citing Marsy’s Law, which is meant to protect victims — left the home at about 11 p.m. Nov. 25, Verissimo was still alive, BSO said. But when the roommate returned to the home at about 1 a.m. on Nov. 26, De Lira was inside.

De Lira “had somehow broken into the home and then battered, choked and held the second victim hostage before leaving after 2 a.m., BSO said.

“Later that morning, the second victim woke up and found Verissimo’s lifeless body in the home and contacted authorities,” the department said in a news release.

De Lira was arrested on Thanksgiving night in Deerfield Beach.