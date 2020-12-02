English bulldog named Goku taken during a home invasion robbery in Davie, cops say

Three armed men stormed into a Davie home just after midnight Wednesday, tied the owner’s hands and left with the victim’s Lilac Tri- Color English bulldog named Goku.

On Wednesday afternoon, police released photos of the dog and asked for the community’s help in finding the victim’s pet and identifying the men involved.

According to police, the victim was in her bedroom when she heard the suspects enter her home in the 5400 block of Southwest 55th Avenue at about 12:15 a.m.

“The victim was in a bedroom, when she was startled and began to scream at the suspects to leave the residence,” police said.

Police said two of the men had handguns and one had a rifle.

The victim’s hands were tied and the men “rummaged through the victim’s residence,” before leaving with electronics, jewelry and the dog.

The men were all wearing dark-colored clothing and one may have responded to the name “Zoe,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Davie police at 954-693-8200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

#NEEDTOID: Early this morning, three male subjects armed with rifles made entry into the victim's home. Several items were stolen including the victims English Bulldog. If anyone has information please contact the Davie Police Department: (954) 693-8200. pic.twitter.com/IdOddlYSmW — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) December 2, 2020