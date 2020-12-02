80-year-old woman’s ex son-in-law charged with repeatedly raping her, taking pictures

Juan Ivan Granda, 57, was charged this week with repeatedly raping his ex-wife’s 80-year-old mother in her Hialeah home.

For more than a year, an 80-year-old Hialeah woman refused to tell her daughter that she was being forcibly raped by her daughter’s ex-husband, according to police.

The woman, police say, feared that telling her daughter would cause her too much pain. But his ex-wife eventually found out, police say, confronting 57-year-old Juan Ivan Granda with pictures he had taken of the assaults on his phone.

Tuesday, almost five months after the woman first told police about the alleged rapes, Juan Ivan Granda, 57, was taken into custody by Hialeah police and charged with five counts of sexual battery on an incapacitated victim and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight correctional facility and his bond was set at $255,000.

“The victim said the subject raped her multiple times over the past year,” the arresting Hialeah officer wrote in his report. “He would throw her on his or her bed and forcefully pin her down.” The report said Granda also raped the woman in his car when he took her to see the doctor.

Granda, the police report said lived at his former mother-in-law’s home despite being separated from his wife. The woman told police that her ex threatened to kill himself if she kicked him out of her mother’s house.

According to Granda’s arrest form, police initially spoke with the 80-year-old, who was not named, in July. It does not explain why no action was taken by police until this week.

The police report said when the woman first told her daughter, she had a hard time believing the story. Then she found the pictures. Granda, police said, confessed to the crime. It was not clear Wednesday if Granda had retained an attorney.