Cops looking for driver who fatally struck a man on mobility scooter and took off

It was early in the morning on June 11 when a man on a mobility scooter tried to cross a Hollywood street.

He never made it.

Police say someone driving a white GMC Yukon XL or similar SUV struck the unidentified man and then took off.

On Tuesday, police released grainy images of the vehicle and a video clip to try to identify the driver.

The hit-and-run crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. June 11 in the 2800 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

The vehicle, which likely had damage to the lower right front and lower right side, was last seen entering the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hollywood police at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).