Watch an epic brawl go down inside this Florida Wawa. It got so bad a man lost his pants

A Wawa customer just wanting to pay for his sandwich got an eyeful early Monday morning.

Luckily, he also got video.

Darien Rollins told Local 10 he was in line at the Lauderhill location when two sizable men began to viciously go at each other.

In the roughly two-minute clip, both wrestle each other to the ground.

One man’s pants fall down so that his backside is exposed. A Wawa staffer tries to step in unsuccessfully as display racks crash all around.

Rollins told the TV station said he thinks the altercation started after one man opened the door for the man and the other guy didn’t want the help and felt disrespected.

About midway, both look exhausted, almost collapsing on one another. The man in a striped shirt with his buttocks exposed had lost both shoes at this point. The other man in a fluorescent vest has on one flip-flop.

“Pull up your pants, fam,” Rollins tells the bare-bottomed fellow who keeps throwing punches, one after the other. “It’s 2 in the morning. Just let go. Call it quits. Y’all got a good one in.”

Twitter users were both appalled by the chaotic, R rated scene.

“This pandemic really got ppl out here showing they a-s.”

“For a battle this intense, pants are optional!”

“And THAT is why I always wear proper fitting pants and a belt.”

Other social media users were amused by the videographer’s calm commentary and gave him props for trying to defuse the situation.

“Great commentary and camerawork, my man. You da real MVP,” posted one.

“You have a future in MMA and boxing announcing,” complimented another.

The South Florida resident’s post reached over 3.8 million views by Wednesday morning.

After roughly two minutes, the brawlers finally stop attempting haymakers. The man in black mercifully pulls up his pants and scurries out the door.

Police responded but no arrests were made.

Rollins, who has a podcast Road Runnaz, told the Miami Herald things got back to normal at the convenience store after the melee and he was able to pay for his sandwich.

“This was an unfortunate situation,” Wawa spokeswoman Jennifer Wolf told the Miami Herald Wednesday. “We do not condone violence of any kind in our stores.”