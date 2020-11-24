Miami Herald Logo
Did you see a damaged Ford work truck? Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run crash, cops say

Ybrahim Rondon, 65, died five days after being hit by a truck in Little Havana.

On Tuesday, Miami police asked for the community’s help in finding the hit-and-run driver that left Rondon in the street.

The department shared photos of the truck involved — a 2009-2014 Ford F150 12th generation work truck. Police say it had a Georgia tag and damage to the passenger side door.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. Nov. 15 in the area of Southwest 14th Avenue and Southwest First Street.

Police say the driver the took off, heading south on Southwest 14th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit Det. Alexander Mena at 305-603-6525 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

