A longtime Miami-Dade librarian was murdered in 2018. An arrest was just made

Nearly two years after Miami-Dade librarian Jamie Humet was killed after leaving an ATM, Miami Gardens police have arrested a suspect on charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery.

The suspect, Sean Fortune, will turn 20 on Christmas Day.

Humet, a 22-year veteran with the library, was 47 on Dec. 10, 2018, when police found him shot in his 2007 Toyota Camry at the corner of Northwest 207th Street and Second Avenue.

The investigation determined he had just left a Dade County Federal Credit Union ATM, where he checked his account balance after phoning his mother, Pilar Humet, to ask if she needed anything at the grocery store as he returned to the home they shared with their two dogs.

Putting together video of Humet’s murder

According to the application for the warrant for Fortune’s arrest, a combination of surveillance cameras from the credit union, 20645 NW Second Ave.; the grocery store at 20613 NW Second Ave.; and Caribbean Plaza, 20741 NW Second Ave. provided full video coverage of Humet’s death.

The grocery store cameras saw a “tall, slender person” getting out of a white, four-door sedan parked next to the store. The person wore all black with a white stripe down the outside of his pants leg. That same person is spotted on credit union surveillance cameras running through the ATM lane after Humet’s car.

The Caribbean Plaza camera showed the “tall, slender person” catching Humet’s car just as he turns onto Northwest 207th Street and extending an arm with what appears to be a firearm at the driver’s side. Humet’s car accelerates away as the person “appears to touch the driver’s side of the Victim’s Vehicle as it attempts to flee.”

An April 2019 Crime Stoppers tip said the “tall, slender person” was Fortune, 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, according to the arrest papers. Other men in that Kia Optima gave Fortune the gun and told him to rob Humet, the tip said. Afterward, the tipster said, Humet showed news coverage of the murder and told people the shooting was an accident.

Cellphone tracking and the latent fingerprint from the touch of Humet’s car, the application said, also pointed to Fortune.

