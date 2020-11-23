Miami-Dade police respond to report of shooting on Southwest Eighth Street near FIU

Miami-Dade police responded to a report of a shooting in West Miami-Dade on Monday afternoon.

The shooting was in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 97th Avenue, about a mile east of Florida International University’s main campus.

Police did not immediately release details about the shooting or if anyone was injured or killed.

This breaking news story will be updated as information becomes available.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.