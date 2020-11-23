Crime
Miami-Dade police respond to report of shooting on Southwest Eighth Street near FIU
Miami-Dade police responded to a report of a shooting in West Miami-Dade on Monday afternoon.
The shooting was in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 97th Avenue, about a mile east of Florida International University’s main campus.
Police did not immediately release details about the shooting or if anyone was injured or killed.
This breaking news story will be updated as information becomes available.
