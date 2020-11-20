Driver wanted for killing woman with his truck in Miami Springs extradited from Panama

Eddy Enrique Núñez - Miami-Dade Corrections

A Hialeah man wanted on charges that he ran over a pedestrian has been extradited from Central America .

Eddy Enrique Núñez, 54, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail early Friday after he arrived on a flight from Panama, accompanied by federal marshals. Núñez is accused of running over 43-year-old Tracy Berry on Jan. 4 in Miami Springs.

He is facing a charge of vehicular homicide.

According to an arrest warrant, Núñez’s 1992 Ford F-450 was driving east on Northwest 36th Street, trying to make a turn onto East Drive, when he struck two oncoming cars. About 30 seconds after the crash, the truck reversed and tried escaping — hitting another car, then careening over a curb and a hitting Berry as she walked on the sidewalk.

Police say the truck dragged the woman as it struck a bench, a tree and the column of an office building. The driver tried reversing again but the truck “became disabled” — with the woman still underneath the heavy vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue pronounced her dead on the scene. Núñez was found next to the truck and admitted to being the driver, according to Miami-Dade police.

Although the crash happened in January, an arrest warrant was not issued until July. By then, Núñez had already fled.

His return was handled handled by the State Attorney’s Extradition Unit, Miami-Dade and Miami Springs police, the U.S. Marshals and U.S. Department of Justice working with the Panamanian government.

“The amount of investigative and legal work required to locate and capture an international fugitive is extraordinary, yet deeply appreciated by all those who are victimized by crime,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “My Legal/Extradition Unit works tirelessly with our federal criminal justice partners to ensure that there are no geographical boundaries to justice.”