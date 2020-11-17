Dozens of shots fired, and a man is wounded in the head. But, are the incidents related?

Miami-Dade police are investigating multiple shots fired near a Goulds apartment complex early Tuesday morning and the shooting of a man in the same area around the same time, although it’s not clear if the incidents are related.

According to Miami-Dade police, an officer in an unmarked vehicle drove into the Cutler Manor Apartments, but backed off and called for back-up after seeing a man who seemed to be approaching him and firing a gun.

Detective Khristopher Welch, a spokesman with the department, said the officer saw the man “fire into his direction.”

Evidence markers are scattered on the pavement of an apartment complex at Southwest 216th Street and 109th Avenue in Goulds Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Miami-Dade County police were investigating a shooting incident on the property. David Goodhue/dgoodhue@miamiherald.com

It’s not clear if the man with the weapon was found, or if he even knew he was confronting a police officer. But a law enforcement source with knowledge of the incident said the department’s Shotspotter system — an electronic device that records gunshots with a GPS sensor — picked up dozens of gunfire blasts between 3:26 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A short while later, Miami-Dade Police spokesman Angel Hernandez said a man was dropped off at Jackson South Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his head. Hernandez did not know if the man’s injury was in any way related to the apparent gunfire at Cutler Manor.

Welch said the man’s condition as of Tuesday afternoon was critical.