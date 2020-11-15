2 shot in Miami-Dade after gunman got into fight with store owner, police say

Two people were shot in a store Sunday afternoon after an armed man got into a fight with the business owner, Miami-Dade police said.

The gunman fled and his whereabouts are unknown, said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The incident at a store in the Pinewood neighborhood strip mall on Northwest 118th Street and 10th Avenue was reported about 2:15 p.m., Zabaleta said. The man came into the store and pulled out a gun before getting into a physical fight with the owner, who had minor injuries.

The suspect fired his weapon twice, hitting a customer in the ankle and grazing another one. Zabaleta said they’re both in stable condition.

Police did not immediately confirm the name of the store or any other information on what led to the fight.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.