Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

A car stolen in Boca Raton was found in Pompano Beach. There was a body inside

One person is in custody after a dead body was found in a stolen car near a Pompano Beach apartment complex early Friday, deputies said.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call shortly before 1 a.m. to help Boca Raton police track a vehicle that was stolen during a carjacking in Boca Raton.

When the car came to a stop in the 1100 block of Northwest 18th Drive in Pompano Beach, someone got out and ran into a nearby apartment complex, said BSO spokesman Carey Codd. The person was later taken into custody.

That’s when deputies found another person inside the car — dead.

BSO homicide detectives are now trying to determine what happened. Deputies have not released the identities of the individuals.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should call police.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service