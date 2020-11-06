Miami Herald Logo
Cops looking for man wanted in the death of a 56-year-old in a Broward parking lot

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says detectives know who killed a 56-year-old man earlier this year, but they need help in finding him.

Oscar Roney Chirinos Mejia, 20, who may be in the Lakeland area, is facing a first-degree murder charge. There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

According to BSO, Luis Mendez, 56, male, was shot to death just after 7 p.m. Sept. 12 in the parking lot of Ripon Food Market, 1952 NE 49th St., in Pompano Beach.

When deputies arrived, Mendez, who according to Local 10 was waiting for his son-in-law to pick him up, was lying in the parking with multiple gunshot wounds.

Mendez was rushed to Broward Health North, where he died.

Detectives say Mejia may have been driving an older-model green Hyundai Accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

